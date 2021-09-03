Woolgoolga’s spicy festival cancelled – bring on Curryfest 2022

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CURRYFEST 2021 has been cancelled for the second year running, and while the aromas, the colours, the tourism and in-coming business will be sorely missed, Woolgoolga Chamber of Commerce has announced the date for next year.

Curryfest 2022 will be on 24 September, Pam Fayle, Chair of Curryfest, told News Of The Area.



“We set ourselves a deadline to decide and looked at all the restrictions on travel and movement between states, not being able to get our celebrity chef and performers, we didn’t really have a choice not to cancel; we just couldn’t do it with the COVID restrictions, lockdown and border closures,” she said.

Building on the enthusiastic popularity of the annual celebration of Punjabi heritage, culture and cuisine, Pam said an idea has been mooted that proposes a mini event in April.

“We are looking at maybe a mini event during the Easter Holidays and children’s school holidays.

“Easter is a time when the Sikh community has its Vaisakhi Sikh parade, celebrated in Woolgoolga with a very colourful parade through the town.

“And the Sikh Games are held around this time.

“It would be fitting to add-in a mini Curryfest-style event at this time.

“We’re having discussions with our event organiser, Another Tasty Event around our thoughts on this; we’ll be monitoring how things go and let everyone know.”

Guest Celebrity Chef, Miguel Maestre, locked down in Sydney, has indicated he’s going to try to make the date for Curryfest 2022.

Curryfest relies on grant funding, sponsorship and selling the stallholder sites as well as a small entry fee on the gate.

“As a not-for-profit, the Chamber of Commerce shares each year’s Curryfest profits with the volunteer organisations that contribute to the event, such as Woolgoolga SLSC and The Red Cross, who will miss out for a second year running.

“The tourism spin-off of Curryfest is calculated at around $2 million – missing out again, at a time when local businesses are already doing it tough.

“Many of the local sponsors have left their funds with Curryfest for next year, which means another year of their logos on our website.”

By Andrea FERRARI