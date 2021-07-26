Woopi Brewing Co. in final stages before September opening

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOPI BREWING Co. is putting the final touches to the business that will bring Sarah and Ryan Poole and Jacqui and Aaron Dobner’s vision of Woolgoolga having its own craft brewery to reality.

“We had two families’ brewery dreams collide in perfect unison when we all met in Woopi,” Sarah told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Ryan and I had been building a plan with Matt Bebe from Mornington Peninsula Brewery/TarBarrel while I was contracting with them in operations, and Aaron and Jacqui had been researching locations for a family friendly brewery in the region.”

The entrepreneurs worked very hard to find the right start-up team of investors and have five families involved in this venture plus Matt Bebe, a veteran in the brewery industry.

“Our Board brings a wealth of business experience and knowledge including hospitality and craft brewing.

Aaron has been brewing for many years, and with his passion for craft beer coupled with the commercial experience of Andrew Gow (formerly of Mountain Goat, Mornington Peninsula Brewery), the team is very excited about its beer journey ahead and what they will have to offer.

“The vision for our brewery is basically a family-friendly community space that serves delicious beer and simple food to match.

“We plan on welcoming musicians, artists, foodies and craft beer lovers week in week out, and we will have a wide open (securely fenced) space for the kids to run around.”

The aim is to provide something for everyone so that small groups, couples and families can enjoy some time together in this space.

“As our tagline suggests – Beach. Mountains. Beer – we are very aware that Woolgoolga is located in one of the most beautiful parts of our country, and we will work to celebrate and respect our environment and what it brings to our region as much as possible.”

Almost there, the interior designer (Natural Habitat), and builder (Baldwin Group Building), are putting the final touches on the site.

“We’re starting to hire staff and secure food trucks and musicians for the weekends.”

Doors open in September.

By Andrea FERRARI