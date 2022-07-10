Woopi Connect On Demand bus service to operate permanently

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Woopi Connect On Demand bus service, piloted since 2019, will be made permanent from 1 July 2022, providing local communities with more transport options.

Being an On Demand service, customers can book using the Woopi Connect app or via the telephone hotline to travel anywhere in the service area, any time between 7am and 7pm on weekdays and Saturday between 7am to 5pm.



The service does not operate to fixed routes or a timetable; instead it takes people within the service area where they need to go, when they need to go.

While not strictly a door-to-door service, it operates to and from virtual stops, with customers never having to walk more than 50 metres to the stops.

Run by Forest Coach Lines, a ComfortDelGro Australia Corporation (CDC) company, the routes are: Zone 1 – Woolgoolga, Safety Beach, Mullaway, and Zone 2 – Arrawarra Headland, Arrawarra, Corindi Beach, Red Rock.

To learn how to use Woopi Connect and download the app, see woopiconnect.com.au.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said he welcomes the news that the Woopi Connect On Demand service is here to stay.

“The Pilot has been immensely popular,” he said.

“Since the trial began in 2019, 46,600 trips have been taken by customers.

“Forest Coach Lines does a wonderful job in running the service, connecting Woolgoolga, Safety Beach, Mullaway, Arrawarra Headland, Arrawarra, Corindi Beach and Red Rock.”

By Andrea FERRARI