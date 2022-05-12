Woopi Rotary seeking phone donations for victims of Domestic Violence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DOMESTIC and Family Violence Prevention Month is on during May, and Woopi Rotary is calling for the Coffs Coast community and people Australia-wide to gift phones and funds to this cause.

Woopi Rotary is working with DV Safe Phone, an organisation which collects, repurposes and gifts mobile phones to victims of domestic violence through registered charities, safe houses and authorities serving this vulnerable community.



The Safe Phones are then provided as part of an individual’s ‘safe’ or ‘escape plan’, offering a lifeline to call for help when it is needed most.

Woopi Rotarian Patty Delaney, one of the coordinators on the project told News Of The Area, “Anyone can play a vital role in helping victims of domestic violence, by either gifting your old phone, or helping raise vital funds to further our work.

“With over two million known victims of domestic violence in Australia – and increasing urgency arising from COVID-19 lockdowns – we really need your help,” she urged.

Woopi Rotary has just donated to DV Safe Phones and will be back out collecting at the May Woopi Beach Markets on Saturday, 14 May 2022.

“Come along and bring your old phones,” said Patty.

“Please check your cupboards for an old phone to gift and Rotary will collect it on market day and send it to DV Safe Phones.”

Alternately you can drop off your old phone into Trish at Woopi Post Office.

Enquiries can be made to Patty Delaney on 02 6654 2185 or 0467072905.

For more info on DV SafePhone see www.dvsafephone.org.

And if you’re interested in joining Woopi Lions, call Patty and have a chat – new members always welcome.

By Andrea FERRARI