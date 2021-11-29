Woopi Scouts get out in nature for Moonee Beach bush camp out

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SCOUTS from 1st Woolgoolga Scout Group have finally been able to get the ‘out’ back into Scouting again with a recent two-night camp in the local area of Moonee.

Moonee Beach Heritage Park owners, and huge Scouting fans, Angela and Kevin generously offered their bush property for the camp which saw the Scouts complete a series of activities and challenges for a fun weekend.



Janine Mackie, Group Leader told News Of The Area, “The Scout motto Be Prepared came into action with Scouts being required to carry out various tasks over the weekend using the Scout Patrol system for a successful camp to occur.

“In the week prior they had to plan a menu based on a budget, organise and pack their equipment, then on arrival set up their campsite and camp kitchen and lastly make their campfire.”

Scout leader Kate Dean, with the assistance of Bill Flicker and Group Leader Janine Mackie, set a series of activities and challenges throughout the weekend where the Scouts worked towards their badge work and the award scheme which provides recognition of individual achievement.

Activities for the weekend included Scouts completing a 13km bike ride and a coastal environment walk before taking on their afternoon construction challenges.

“The challenge required them to construct a suitable shelter in a bush environment using a tarp, poles and ropes.

“Throughout the year Bill has been imparting his Bushcraft knowledge and teaching the Scouts a range of useful knots and lashings which they then put into practice by erecting a flagpole in order to fly the Australian flag.”

As one of the largest youth development organisations in Australia, Scouts provides opportunities that are adventurous, fun, challenging and inclusive for young people.

“Scouts is about ‘Youth Leading, Adult Supporting’ where programs incorporate all the traditional Scouting skills and outdoor activities such as camping, bushcraft and hiking through to some more extreme challenges like abseiling, rafting or rock climbing as well as contemporary issues such as youth health and vocational skills,” said Janine.

Anyone wishing to join Scouts can find out more by visiting www.nsw.scouts.com.au/for-parents/join-scouts/.

“Or come and see us at the Woolgoolga Scout Hall on Monday nights 6:30pm-8:30pm.”

By Andrea FERRARI