Woopstock all-age festival pops up in Woopi

WOOPSTOCK, a new collaboration between CHCC and Alt Collective, is getting a keen thumbs-up from the Coffs Coast community since announcing the pop-up festival of music, film and festivities is coming to a yet-to-be-announced carpark location in the heart of Woolgoolga from 29-31 July.

A NSW’s Streets as Shared Spaces initiative the idea is all about activating main streets, slowing down to appreciate the small businesses that are the life of our village centres and rethinking how we use our local spaces.



Sawtell-based Alt-Collective Founder Courtney Tune told News Of The Area it was a project he was immediately drawn to.

“When Council approached us about the idea we jumped on it – we love doing events in unusual locations – for us the challenge to transform a hard and cold space that’s built for cars into a space that’s warm and welcoming for the people was too good a challenge to pass up.

“The fact that it’s a pop-up – that it’ll just appear on the Friday and disappear again at the end of the weekend – makes it even more of a challenge – kinda feels like we’re going into an episode of ‘The Block’ or ‘Backyard Blitz’ – I feel a bit like Jamie Durie.

“I guess it’s a little unique in that we’re not telling people exactly where the event’s being held – it’ll be in the heart of Woopi Village, and it’ll be outdoors in what is usually a car park.

“We can’t give too much away but think festoons, greenery, a picket fence, bit of a chilled-out backyard vibe with some cracking entertainment thrown in.

“We’ve had a great response so far.

“In the first 24 hours of the event going live we’ve had 200 people register for the various events.”

It’s a free event but as it’s a small space people are asked to register so numbers can be kept to what the space can handle – around 150 people at any given time.

“Here at the A-Team we’re always on the lookout for projects where we can collaborate with dynamic people.

“We’ve got an awesome Project Team working on Woopstock including Matty from Skate & Create, Sarah from One Fine Day, J from Rad Dads Carpentry, Lizzie from Grow The Music, Sam from Co-Author and the Woodsey’s Wheels crew…we’ve been having a ball and the festivities haven’t even started yet,” said Courtney, laughing.

Friday night’s highlight is the Best of the Big Bike Film Night – a travelling festival of short films from around the globe dedicated to all forms of the bicycle, including flatland rider adventures, an 82-year-old mountain bike demon and a bunch of rad women riders on fixed gear (fixie) bikes.

Saturday night is the Block Party featuring: 5pm – Mitch Burgess, featuring a mix of originals and classic blues covers in both electric and acoustic; 6pm – Bellingen-based Tanuki playing a blend of rhythm and blues, soul, alternate and roots; and 7.30pm – Karl.S.Williams Band, blues, roots, folk and Americana.

“Streets as Shared Spaces is all about reimagining existing spaces in the community and looking at different ways they can be brought to life, provide enjoyment and become places to socialise and make connections,” said Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Paul Amos.

For all the details go to altcollective.com.au/woopstock

By Andrea FERRARI