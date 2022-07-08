Work begins on Coffs Harbour Yacht Club upgrade

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WORK has begun on Coffs Harbour Yacht Club’s upgrade.

The renovation and building work has been made possible by funding approved earlier this year through the NSW Government’s Regional Tourism Activation Fund, which granted the club $450,000.



Key to the success of the grant application was The Yacht Club’s plan to modernise to today’s standards, providing access to all.

“Completion of the works will upgrade accessibility to the current standard,” said Coffs Harbour Yacht Club Commodore John Wait.

“These standards did not apply at the time the Club was constructed, in 1975.

“We are committed to inclusivity and this grant has assisted the Club in providing amenity to all.

“The Club not only supports yachting, sailing and learn to sail courses, but is also the base of the Coffs Harbour Triathlon Club, Coffs Coast Outriggers, Coffs Harbour Deep Sea Fishing Club, Coffs Coast Game and Sport Fishing Club, Friends of South Solitary Island Lighthouse as well as the hub of many other aquatic based sports and community group meetings.”

General Manager Richard Hinton said, “Renovations will continue within the Club over the next four weeks.

“First phase will see the completion of a disabled toilet, ramping to both ocean and harbour view decks as well as an accessible, inclusive bar service area.

“The second phase of works are scheduled for completion by the end of November, which will see ramp access from ground level to first floor club facilities.

“The provision of the grant supports the Club’s aims of giving locals and tourists social and sporting amenity on the harbourfront,” he said.

By Andrea FERRARI