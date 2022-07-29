Work begins on new seawall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nambucca Heads will be better protected from coastal erosion with works to start on a new $3.6-million engineered seawall at Main Beach.

On Tuesday 26 Deputy Premier and Regional NSW Minister Paul Toole turned the first sod on the project at Nambucca Heads, a project funded by the Australian and NSW Governments’ Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.



“This region has already endured bushfires and floods, and the new seawall will help prevent another disaster by protecting the shoreline from being washed away,” Mr Toole said.

In 2009 Nambucca Shire was declared a natural disaster area nine times within the year.

From that there has been significant beach erosion and risk of losing the Nambucca Surf Club on Main Beach.

Emergency Services and Resilience Minister Steph Cooke said the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund is part of a $4.5-billion support program for bush fire preparedness, response and recovery.

Nambucca Valley Council Mayor Rhonda Hoban welcomed the start of the construction saying Main Beach Nambucca Heads is an iconic area loved and enjoyed by visitors and locals alike.

“This is about economic recovery and will be a substantial benefit to local business,” she said.

“Council has had a Master Plan in place for many years aimed at protecting both infrastructure and the natural environment, but has struggled to fund even a piecemeal approach to the work required,” said Cr Hoban.

In high tides it is not unusual to have to drive through water from the beach, which has made its way past the seawall and flooded parts of the road, and car park.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the engineered coastal sea wall would provide essential protection of community assets.

“(It will stop) . . . The new shoreline from washing away in the event of big swells and stormfronts, preserving our popular beach and coastline so it can be enjoyed for many years to come,” she said.

Ms Cooke said, “It’s been more than two years since the Black Summer bushfires burned millions of hectares of land and destroyed thousands of homes, but the recovery effort continues so that local communities like Nambucca Valley can be safer and stronger in the future.”

By Karen GRIBBIN