Work on $14M upgrade to the Coffs Harbour boat ramp to start this month

WORK on the much-awaited Coffs Harbour boat ramp upgrade is due to start this month, with local Member Gurmesh Singh announcing on Tuesday 10 August the upcoming commencement of the first stage of construction.

The $14M project will be delivered in two stages, and it is anticipated that construction will be completed by September next year, with stage 1 due for completion in April.



The first stage will include a 75-metre extension to the existing breakwall, which should lead to reduced sediment build-up and wave issues, making launching and recovering boats much safer.

Other work in stage one will be an extension to the existing pontoon and adding two more, widening the ramp to give two additional lanes and resurfacing the ramp area.

Coffs Harbour Regional Boat Ramp Precinct Enhancement Committee member John Lawler said at the announcement, “It has taken time to get the upgrade plan right, and safety of people using the facility has been paramount in our planning.

“The addition of toilets and showers in stage two will also be a part of the ongoing Jetty upgrade.”

Committee members also commended Mr Singh on his support and commitment to the project, as well as the support from Coffs Harbour City Council in moving the project forward.

It was also noted that the construction was planned to go ahead with the least amount of disruption to users of the ramp, with two lanes remaining open during the work.

“The second stage of work, due to start in January next year, will involve upgrading the car park to provide additional car, boat and trailer parking, realignment of Jordan Esplanade, a new entrance at the western end of the car park and upgrading features such as fish-cleaning tables,” said Mr Singh.

“Also to be installed as part of this project will be new lights and signs, services, new outdoor furniture and seating, landscaping, an amenities block, and a shared bike and pedestrian pathway next to Jordan Esplanade.”

By David TUNE