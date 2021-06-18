Work underway on Airport Enterprise Park access road

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WORK is progressing on the Airport Enterprise Park access road by Coffs Harbour City Council.

The new access road is from Hogbin Drive, Coffs Harbour, to the Airport Enterprise Park development.

This new road is to be the main entry statement to the development.

To enable the road to be constructed, a Traffic Management Plan has been put in place by Council which means that one southbound lane of Hogbin Drive is currently closed around the works and a speed limit of 60kmh is in place.

A pedestrian/cycleway diversion is also in place.

Due to the wet weather from February to April, the works at the intersection are expected to be completed by the end of July 2021.

The $25 million Airport Enterprise Park development is expected to be completed by April 2022.