Workshops Available To Coffs Coast Women To Close The Digital Skills Gap

0 SHARES Share Tweet

YOUNG women with digital literacy skills who want to pursue further training, leading to employment in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM), are encouraged to apply for free digital skills workshops.

Business Professional Women (BPW Coffs) Harbour is offering the opportunity for local women aged 18-25 to improve their skills through EQUALS, a partnership of over 100 global organisations (including United Nations Women and leading mobile network providers) aimed at bridging the digital gender gap and increasing the number of women in STEAM fields.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The aims of the program, of which BPW Australia is the lead not-for-profit partner in Australia, are to reduce the gender gap in internet access by 50% and to ensure 60% of women and girls have a minimum level of proficiency in sustainable digital skills by 2030.

The program also aims for 30% of technology leaders to be women by 2030.

These aims align with BPW’s commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals of Quality Education, Gender Equality, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure and Partnerships.

The first step of the Australian program is a one-day, foundational digital skills workshop to be held virtually on Saturday, November 6.

Future plans include a mentoring program and an 8-week advanced skills program.

Attendance at the first workshop does not commit a participant to attending any future session.

Expressions of interest are called from Coffs Coast women who are aged 18 to 25 with basic digital skills literacy, who have access to a laptop and the internet and who have sufficient command of English language to meaningfully engage throughout the workshop with trainers and other participants.

All expressions of interest must be received by next Monday, October 18, and all applicants will be contacted after this.

For further information and to obtain a registration form, please email [email protected].

By Andrew VIVIAN