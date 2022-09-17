World Barber Day: Urunga’s Brad Boyd on becoming a barber at 51

ON World Barber Day, Friday 16 September TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour Education Campus graduate, Brad Boyd from Urunga, is speaking out about how he is cutting out a new career for himself at the age of 51.

Having just flipped the open sign on his new business, Brad’s Urunga Barbershop, the former family pharmacy owner said, “I wanted a more active career that got me away from a desk and technology, but I still wanted to work with people and be a part of a community.



“I landed on barbering and enrolled in a Certificate II in Salon Assistant as my starting point,” said Brad.

“It was daunting trying something so different, but my teachers were amazing, sharing their industry expertise and helping me to develop confidence in my new skills.”

He went on through the qualification process and completed a Certificate III in Barbering at TAFE NSW Coffs Campus.

“I finished the course in June and saw an opportunity to set up shop in Urunga.

“I’m looking forward to building my clientele and starting this next phase in my new career.”

The nationally accredited Certificate III in Barbering is a fully government-subsidised JobTrainer course for those who meet eligibility criteria.

TAFE NSW Hairdressing and Barbering Head Teacher Alison Jones said TAFE NSW is supporting the industry through a wide range of training pathways, from short courses in specific barbering techniques to apprenticeships and salon management.

“Barbering is a great career because not only is the job hands-on and social, but qualified barbers are also in high demand,” Alison said.

To find out more about barbering courses on offer at TAFE NSW, visit www.tafensw.edu.au or call 131 601.

By Andrea FERRARI