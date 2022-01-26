World-class field set for a return to Bonville

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WORLD-CLASS women’s golf is set for a return to the Bonville greens in April.

After last year’s event was cancelled, the Australian Women’s Classic – Bonville is scheduled to be held on April 21-24 at the world-renowned Bonville Golf Resort.

The annual event will be held for the first time in over two years after last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The event is expected to attract a top-class field featuring a number of the world’s top 100 players from over 30 countries.

Formerly known as The Australian Ladies Classic – Bonville, the event traditionally attracts a field of some of the best women’s players in the world.

Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou won the event as an amateur in 2020, and has since gone on to win a second title on the Ladies European Tour whilst also earning her card for this year’s LPGA Tour season.

Fellow Australian Hannah Green finished runner-up at Bonville in 2019, and would go on to win her first major later that year taking out the Women’s PGA Championship after leading the event from start to finish.

Chief Operating Officer – Golf NSW, Graeme Phillipson, said the Bonville event provided an opportunity for future stars of the women’s game to launch their careers.

“You have to look no further than the astounding results of the 2020 champion at Bonville, Steph Kyriacou, and where she has gone in the sport in such a short space of time, to realise what an opportunity these events are for our games’ brightest up-and-coming talent,” he said.

By Aiden BURGESS