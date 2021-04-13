World game to return to the region as North Coast Football’s Community Football seasons kick off for 2021

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE world game is set to return to the region this weekend, as the latest North Coast Football’s Community Football seasons kick off for 2021.

The Community Football features numerous competitions in 2021, including Mini-Roos, juniors, seniors, over 30 women, and over 35 men.

Community Football features an 18 round season before a three-week finals series culminating in a grand final on 11 September.

North Coast Football consists of 24 clubs bounded by Scotts Head Sharks SC in the South, Dorrigo Highlanders SC to the West and Iluka FC in the North.

North Coast Football provides all levels of football from a grassroots level starting with Mini Roos through to Coastal Premier League, senior divisions league as well as masters competitions.

Lis Webb is one of the many personalities who will play a part in this year’s North Coast Football season.

She will be coaching the under 14’s Woolgoolga girls’ team as well as the under 14’s North Coast representative squad.

Heading into a new season, Lis told News of the Area there was one thing she was looking forward to the most about a return to the field.

“Improving the girl’s individual skill and their ability to implement set plays we learn at training into games,” she said.

“Bring on the season of the ball.”

While the upcoming North Coast Football season would be made up of many clubs, coach Lis said the region united for their passion for football.

“I think it’s like a big family and for the most part coaches and players are all supportive of each other,” she said.

After a COVID-19 affected season in 2020, as of March North Coast Football had seen a 2% increase in registrations at the same time as 2019, and a 12% increase on 2020.

By Aiden BURGESS