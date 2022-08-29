World Gym sets up for Starlight Charity Day

WORLD Gym Coffs Harbour is running its annual Starlight Children’s Foundation fundraiser at their club in Hurley Drive this Saturday, 27 August aiming to raise $5,000.

With a superhero theme, members and non-members are invited to come on down dressed in their best superhero kit and exercise their right to have fun.



“We will have a face painter, mini in-club challenges, group classes on the hour from 8am – 12pm, shakes, coffees and a silent auction for a growing number of amazing prizes which currently include two stand-up paddle boards, dinner vouchers, lashes and nails vouchers,” Kylie Wearing, World Gym Coffs Harbour Club Manager told News Of The Area.

Promoting the event to the community last weekend, Kylie and some team members took a stand to Coramba Sportsground for the Orara Axemen’s semi final game on Sunday, 21 August.

“We have a great connection with the Orara Axemen so we arranged with their head trainer John Abbott to have us at their home game on Sunday 21 August,” said Kylie.

“This event was a great opportunity to meet more of our community and to raise awareness around our Starlight Charity Day.

“Our amazing team from World Gym Coffs Harbour spoke to many of the locals and collected donations towards our end goal of $5,000.

“To top it off the boys won 60-0 against Woopie, sending them straight to the grand final so we will be back to support our team in two weeks to show thanks for their support.”

World Gym Coffs Harbour’s Starlight Charity Day kicks off at 7am, with people entering the gym through the Starlight balloon arch.

Donations will be collected (non-members entry fee is by donation) at the door.

Activities include mini games and group classes running from 8am until 1pm.

“All we ask is that the public (non-members included) come along, make a donation upon entry, join in some of the fun and games, dress as their favourite childhood superhero and bring their best smiles.”

World Gym Coffs Harbour supports two or three charities every year along with supporting its members with events along the way.

“Starlight is our charity of choice as it is important for us to reach the families and children who need help not only in our community but in our hospitals too.

“Starlight does an amazing job bringing smiles to those who need it the most.

“I have lost loved ones to illnesses that kids should never have to endure.

“I was lucky enough to be a wish granter for Starlight many moons ago.

“Our fundraiser on Saturday is my effort to help on a bigger scale as I understand dearly how much not only these children need some relief from treatment or illness, their extended family and friends also need to know they are not alone,” said Kylie.

For those unable to come down to World Gym, 1-7 Hurley Drive, Coffs Harbour on Saturday, there’s a Silent Auction available online via social media along with direct donations.

The link for direct donations is at https://starlightfundraisers.org.au/world-gym-coffs-harbour.

By Andrea FERRARI