WORLD Squash Day was a big hit at Coffs Harbour Squash Club as players celebrated a day of free squash that included coaching, matchplay, three quarter court, Jenga, swimming and a sausage sizzle.

World Squash Day is a global celebration of the sport to inspire new players to pick up a racket and get a taste of the action.

Several juniors from the club had been selected to represent New South Wales but with the pandemic wreaking havoc with community sport the juniors are playing competitive matches at their home club and as a result have bonded together.

NSW State Junior Coach and Head Coach at Coffs Harbour Squash Club, Jemma Wratten, praised the competitiveness and camaraderie throughout the day.

“The players are quite competitive in singles but are all friends and are improving together on their squash journey.

“After a few singles matches the players had social games of three quarter court which they think is just for fun but they probably don’t realise how effective this restrictive format is for improving accuracy and development, especially the young ones.

“After the squash marathon the juniors played a giant game of Jenga, went for a swim and had a sausage sizzle.

“World Squash Day is all about having fun and promoting the game which they certainly did, with this sort of enthusiasm hopefully squash will be in the 2032 Brisbane Olympics,” said Jemma.

By David WIGLEY