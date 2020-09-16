Xavier Pounder Lands Personal Best Soldiers Point Flathead, Putting Dad To Shame

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE’S a few cracking fishermen getting around Port Stephens, but none with the salt of the sea running through them like ten-year-old angler Xavier Pounder.



Recently young Xavier, or ‘Quarter Pounder’ as his dad Michael calls him, has been loading up the chook poppers and targeting flathead around Soldiers Point.

He’s been rewarded for his efforts landing his biggest lizard yet at a whopping 70cm.

The keen outdoorsmen likes nothing more than helping dad get the boat ready each weekend and he’s always the first out of the door in the morning when it’s time to play in the great outdoors.

“I can’t keep him in the house,” said Xavier’s dad Michael.

“He hates being indoors and gets out and about any chance he gets!”

By all reports it was a cracking day on the water with Michael enjoying plenty of refreshments as he cracked the whip on young Xaiver to clean down the boat for outdoing dad with his catch.

By Mitch LEES