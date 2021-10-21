Yarrila Place calls artists for EOI to create a significant public artwork

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ARTISTS are invited to submit proposals to create a signature public artwork for the new Yarrila Place building (formerly known as the Cultural and Civic Space) in Coffs Harbour.

The formal process invites experienced public artists from across Australia to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) in accordance with the Artist Brief.



Coffs Harbour Gallery and Museum Curator Jo Besley told News Of The Area, “This is a fantastic opportunity for artists to create a new public artwork of national significance, which will certainly make an impact here in Coffs.

“Yarrila Place will put Coffs on the map as a cultural destination and world class public art is fundamental to our approach, with a major public art commission for the central vertical wall that rises through the building and can be viewed from throughout its distinctive atrium.

“The curatorial approach for this signature public artwork aims to embrace the Indigenous and post-settlement history of the site while developing an engaging and captivating contemporary artwork with the theme of ‘enlighten’, reflecting the Gumbaynggirr meaning of Yarrila – to illuminate.

“We’d like to encourage local artists with experience in public art to throw their hat in the ring too.

“The theme of ‘enlighten’ has so much scope – the function of the building as a place of culture and learning, historical resonances with our local ‘beacon of light’ South Solitary Island lighthouse and the importance of fire and astronomy in Indigenous culture just to get the creative juices flowing,” said Jo.

Artists’ submissions will be evaluated in early November 2021 with a view to notifying a shortlist of three artists shortly afterwards.

Shortlisted artists will be paid a fee to develop concept designs for a final artist selection in January 2022.

Artists will be selected based on their existing professional practice and their ability to complete the commission within the available timeframe and budget.

The signature public artwork project is being managed by Independent Arts Management alongside the Cultural and Civic Space Project Team.

Independent Arts Management has a strong track record in working strategically with artists, developers, designers and local government to activate spaces with high quality artistic outcomes.

The Expression of Interest document and brief is available on Council’s Have Your Say page.

This details all the evaluation criteria and further background to assist artists with proposals.

The EOI is now open and closes Monday 1 November 2021.

All queries and responses to the signature artwork project should be sent to [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI