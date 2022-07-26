Young Australians battling Mental Health Crisis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A DOCTOR is warning the younger population is headed towards a mental health crisis.

Recent data from a leading telehealth service reveals Australians aged 18-35 years old are overrepresented in consultations and prescriptions for depression and anxiety in the last two years, and numbers are increasing.



Dr Andrew Thompson is Medical Director at InstantScripts, an award-winning telehealth service.

He says the data raises serious concerns for young Australians and points to a dire need for an awareness and expansion of services that address mental health problems.

InstantScripts data from January to May this year revealed 18-35-year-olds were responsible for 59 per cent of consultations for depression and anxiety.

Dr Thompson says, “The silver lining in our data is that while it is devastating that more young Australians are experiencing mental health symptoms, it shows that more are reaching out to services such as ours for advice and help.

“It also points to a need for the availability of more services that offer tools and strategies to help our younger generations better manage their mental health.

“No doubt the last two years has taken an enormous toll on the mental health of our population,” said Dr Thompson.

“However, it is important for Australians to understand the impact could worsen, linger for years or progress to other related health issues if not addressed and managed effectively and appropriately.”

There are ways to address mental health issues.

Dr Thompson offered four ways young Australians can address mental health issues.

These include being aware of the symptoms that can point to a deeper issue, considering the support services available such as Lifeline and Beyond Blue or locally jupiter and the Yacaaba Centre.

It is also important to tap into your support network and to lean on family and friends for support and develop coping strategies.

Such strategies can include regular exercise, which releases endorphins in the brain, making it a powerful tool for boosting mood, self-esteem, deeper sleep and concentration; limiting or avoiding alcohol altogether; treating yourself with kindness while avoiding self-criticism; prioritising time to reflect on even small achievements and; treating yourself with respect.

The NSW Government has committed $285,000 to support the continuation of local mental health and wellbeing services provided in Port Stephens.

Of this funding, $160,000 will go towards the Yacaaba Centre, to ensure the service is able to continue support for vulnerable members of the community at risk of homelessness, and victims of domestic violence.

The NSW Government will also invest $125,000 in Caring for Port Stephens Youth’s jupiter counselling program.

Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said the NSW Government is committed to ensuring valuable mental health services are delivered in Port Stephens and the surrounding areas.

“The NSW Government is committed to investing in services across the spectrum of mental health, from acute services to wellbeing supports,” Mrs Taylor said.

“Community-based support like the services offered by Yacaaba Centre and through Caring for Port Stephens Youth’s jupiter counselling program are crucial to ensuring the community can access the best possible care in the most appropriate settings,” she said.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said this funding would support the continuation of counselling services for young people and access to specialist services.

“These services will be of particular benefit to younger members of our community,” he said.

“It is so important that we continue to invest in these wellbeing services after what we have experienced in the past few years as a society,” Mr Martin said.

As part of the 2022-2023 Budget the NSW Government will invest $2.9 billion in mental health services and support.

This $2.9-billion investment includes the $130-million COVID-19 mental health recovery package announced in October 2021.

By Marian SAMPSON