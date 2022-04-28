Young Coffs sailors take national and state titles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JUNIOR members of the Coffs Harbour Yacht Club took out National and State honours at the Sabot National Titles held at Teralba Yacht Club Lake Macquarie this April school holidays.

As members of the Northern NSW team, Finn Savage (12) and Joel Vaiciurgis (8), competed in the single person junior dinghy category against 61 other competitors from around the country.

Both young sailors showed tenacity in finishing all races held over the four days with challenging situations and fierce competition.

Joel finished fourth in the novice division, missing the podium by just three points.

The accumulated points they scored assisted the Northern NSW team to win the National Teams Trophy.

Finn said, “The Sabot Nationals was an excellent chance to show the skills learnt throughout the season at the Coffs Harbour Yacht Club.”

The NSW NS14 State Championships were then held over the Easter Weekend at Mannering Point Sailing Club in challenging light conditions.

Joel Vaiciurgis, sailing with his father Peter, were the most consistently placed boat at the event, winning six of the seven races, seeing them crowned NSW State Champions.

Still relatively new to the event, Finn Savage and his father Ryan continued to improve throughout the event which saw them ultimately winning 2nd Handicap in the State event.

After such positive results, both sets of crews are looking forward to finishing off the season at the Queensland Heron State Titles being held on the first weekend in May (30 April – 1 May 2022).

“The small boat sailors of Coffs Harbour Yacht Club possess some very talented sailors – the young sailors, Finn and Joel, especially are to be congratulated on their wins,” said Greg Peronchik.

“The Club is growing and we are looking forward to continuing to train upcoming and new members.”

For further information please contact Tammy Mills-Thom on 0419 898 112 or Greg Peronchik on 0429 070 559.

By Andrea FERRARI