Your Coffs Harbour Show Needs You – Sign Up As A Volunteer

THE COFFS Agricultural Show, 30 April – 2 May 2021, our local county show, with a rich history of almost 100 years, needs you.

Volunteers are the lifeblood of setting up and manning this annual event up.

Calling on willing tradies and handy types, Margaret Crawley, Vice President and Pavilion Chief Steward said, “We need manpower, with tools, to help build the pavilion.”



media@newsofthearea.com.au

On the day, to comply with Covid-19 safety requirements, the organisers need more hands than usual to help.

“Once the pavilion is built in the days leading up to the show, we then need volunteers during the event, such as stewards on the entrance, manning the hand sanitisers and checking distancing requirements,” said Margaret.

The main pavilion is the heart of the show’s creative competitions.

“The pavilion houses the local schools’ exhibits and the Showgirl Competition, along with all manner of arts and craft, cake decorating, needlecraft, jam making, home-made honey, the garden section as well as the scone competition,” added Margaret.

In true country show style the community is encouraged to enter their prize-winning fruit cake, poultry, bananas and home brew.

Check out the website for the wide-ranging competition categories.

It truly is a community family event with a Demolition Derby, Stockman’s Challenge, horse riding events, carnival rides and firework displays happening in the main showground.

Christopher Pearson, President said, “Our 2021 Coffs Harbour Show is one of 560 scheduled Australia-wide this year.

“Last year many shows did not take place due to drought, bushfires and Coronavirus.

“This year, our show will highlight excellence in agriculture, pastoral and horticultural areas as well as providing the non-agricultural sector of our community with their opportunity to participate in craft, photography, vegetables and flowers to complement our school section.

“Above all our show joins the Australian Show Family as the largest volunteer-based activity, and the longest running community event in Coffs Harbour.”

Ready to lend a hand? Volunteers contact Margaret Crawley on 0403 929 508.

Check out the website at www.coffsharbourshowsociety.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI