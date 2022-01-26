0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S time for your weekly emergency services update.

NSW Police Blood Drive

The NSW Police Blood Drive for 2021 donation results are here.



Over the past twelve months, Police across all districts made 4,660 donations of blood, bringing the tally of lives saved up to 13,980.

165 officers donated for the first time, with 53% of all officers donating plasma, 46% donating blood and 1% donating platelets.

In 2022, the state’s police hope to be on track to save up to 14,500 lives through the donation of blood.

Motorcyclist Safety

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command – NSW Police Force are urging all drivers on the road to play their role in keeping motorcyclists safe.

“When you are driving, be alert to your surroundings, watch out for motorcyclists, especially when turning across their path or changing lanes into their path.

“You could be responsible for their injury or death,” a representative from the NSW Police Force said.

State-Wide Traffic Enforcement Operation

The State-wide Operation ‘Australia Day’ is an annual state-wide traffic enforcement operation to be conducted from 12:01AM on Friday 21 January 2022 and conclude 11:59PM Tuesday 1 February 2022 inclusive.

The operation will specifically target major causal factors contributing to road trauma, including excessive or inappropriate speed, alcohol and drug driving, fatigue, non-wearing of occupant restraints and helmets and distractions (Mobile Phones) etc.

Rural Crime

Crime Stoppers NSW are encouraging those who have information on rural crime offences to come forward.

Rural Crime includes stock theft, trespassing, theft of farm equipment and machinery as well as theft of livestock and grain.

“Rural Crime is a scourge on a community of people who work hard every day to achieve the very best they can, often under tough conditions.

“People who commit rural crime deserve the toughest penalties under the law and we are looking for information to help catch these criminals,” a representative from Crime Stoppers NSW told News Of The Area.

If you have information on people committing rural crime offences, please report online at www.crimestoppers.com.au or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 (24/7).

By Tara CAMPBELL