Youth Across Region Called To Speak Up In Mission Australia’s Youth Survey

YOUNG people often don’t speak up and have a say, even when they have valid issues to discuss.

Mission Australia’s Youth Survey 2021 is now open.

Young people aged 15-19 across NSW and nationwide are encouraged to have their say.

The Youth Survey is not new and is celebrating its 20th year, it is the largest online survey of its kind and provides important insights into the experiences and views of young people.

In 2021 as the impacts of COVID-19 become clearer, it is important for young people from NSW to express their aspirations, issues and concerns.

Mission Australia’s Youth Survey provides a critical platform for young people to have their say.

Last year the Youth Survey 2020 was completed by more than 25,800 young people aged between 15 and 19 years, including 6,639 young people in NSW.

Last year, young people from NSW nominated equity and discrimination, COVID-19 and the environment as the most important issues facing Australia today.

The top three issues of personal concern for young people from NSW were coping with stress, mental health and school or study problems with more than four in ten respondents from NSW indicating they were extremely or very concerned about coping with stress.

Mission Australia’s State Director Nada Nasser stated, “I am so thrilled that Mission Australia’s Youth Survey is celebrating its 20th year of providing a unique platform for young people in NSW and across Australia to share their thoughts and experiences at such a pivotal moment in time.

“We know from last year’s survey that young people have been feeling the brunt of the impacts of COVID-19 in terms of a range of issues including mental health, education and employment.

“Young people across NSW are still experiencing disruption to their lives while dealing with the stress of living through a pandemic.

“It’s more important than ever for young people to seize opportunities to have their say.”

The Youth Survey provides invaluable, current information about the views and sentiments of young Australians.

It’s frequently referred to by organisations and governments, informs policies, and gives an insight to families and individuals hoping to develop an understanding of what young people are thinking and experiencing.

“The Youth Survey is a vital platform for young people to share their thoughts, concerns and aspirations to form policy and service changes that are important to them.

“It provides a meaningful opportunity for young people to have a say in how their future is shaped,” she said.

To take part in the survey, visit www.missionaustralia.com.au/youthsurvey.

By Marian SAMPSON