Youth Aftercare for Suicide Survivors offered in Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

YOUTH Aftercare is a new service offered exclusively in Coffs Harbour and Blacktown to better assist children and young people who are self harming, have ongoing thoughts of suicide or have attempted suicide.

The Aftercare service is part of an innovative trial of child and youth-specific services by the NSW and Commonwealth Governments so children and young persons can access practical, non-clinical support in their communities to help their recovery.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The new youth-specific services, led by New Horizons, have been co-designed with young people with lived experience of suicide, subject matter experts, and a consortium of support agencies.

New Horizons employs Children and Young People Champions – people with lived experience of suicide whose role is to create an empathetic and safe environment for anyone seeking support.

Coffs Harbour Champion Daisy said any child, young person, parent or carer is welcome to get in touch if they think they could benefit from the service.

“When a young person comes to us, I hope to give them the support I didn’t have,” Daisy said.

“I want to help them build the foundations of a healthy life.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the new service is a welcome addition to the existing local mental health supports for young people.

“This will give children and young people living in Coffs Harbour practical, caring support to help them re-discover hope for their future,” Mr Singh said.

While the announcement has not specified why Coffs Harbour and Blacktown were chosen for the Youth Aftercare service statistics from the Australian Institute for Health and Welfare (AIHW) show suicide remains the leading cause of death for young people.

The AIHW data reveals over one third of deaths for persons aged 15-24 in 2020 were suicides.

The number of deaths in Coffs Harbour by suicide from 2015-2019 was 76.

Suicide rates in Indigenous Australians were more than twice that of non-Indigenous Australians.

Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor explained the benefit of the Aftercare service.

“Coming out of acute care can be really overwhelming, so it is critical to connect these vulnerable young people with the right support outside of the hospital setting so they can reconnect and re-engage with their family, friends and community.

“This bold and innovative approach is all about keeping more children and young people safe by providing practical, caring support to help them re-discover hope for their future.

“This service has been co-designed by young people who’ve been in their shoes and understand how frightening life can be after a suicide attempt.”

The service focuses on providing psychosocial support that responds to individual needs.

This includes one-on-one and group activities that will help a person thrive in their day-to-day life.

Youth Aftercare is being jointly funded by the NSW Government and through the Commonwealth Health Innovation Fund.

It is in addition to the $87 million investment by the NSW Government in new initiatives under the Towards Zero Suicides strategy; a Premier’s Priority.

If you, or someone you know, is thinking about suicide or experiencing a personal crisis or distress contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467, the NSW Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511 or Triple Zero 000.

By Sandra MOON