YOUTH Community Radio Station 104.1 CHY FM Golf Classic

YOUTH Community Radio Station 104.1 CHY FM will host its inaugural John Townsend Golf Classic fundraiser on Friday, 7 October, at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

The competition is an 18-hole Ambrose for the John Townsend Trophy.



“There will also be a Nearest to the Pin, Longest Drive and Putting competitions with prizes to be won,” Station Manager Angie Vaughan told News Of The Area.

NOVA 96.9 newsreader Matt de Groot, who got his start on 104.1 CHY FM, is coming home to Coffs Harbour to play in the competition with his parents, Rob and Gail, and brother Ben.

The breakfast newsreader for the Fitzy & Wippa Breakfast Show on NOVA 96.9 Sydney and 104.1 CHY FM Patron, Matt, is somewhat of a golf enthusiast, revealing, “I spent a year on tour across the USA as a caddy for my younger sister, Emma . . . she sacked me.”

Undeterred, Matt likes to get out and play a round of golf as often as possible.

With Matt’s entire family all golfers, it didn’t take much convincing them to form a team with him to play in this inaugural event.

At the end of the day, Matt will present the awards and prizes and conduct an auction.

Some of the teams already signed up are from Guzman Y Gomez (the event’s major sponsor), The Dental Centre, Signarama, C.ex, Paul Crane Lawyers and Martin Design Plus.

“The funds raised will go towards station operations, development and training.

“104.1 CHY FM is a not-for-profit, fully-independent community radio station that runs on the goodwill, hard work, passion and dedication of our volunteers and staff and the generosity of the subscribers, donors and sponsors,” said Angie.

The station prides itself on providing industry-based radio broadcasting training and mentoring for those interested in radio broadcasting. 104.1 CHY FM has undergone a significant upgrade and now has the same broadcast playout system and studio equipment as Austereo and NOVA, enabling young on-air volunteers real-life experience and opportunities.

“104.1 CHY FM is where I got my start in radio broadcasting,” said Matt. “From not knowing what I wanted to do when I was in high school to now having the dream job of my life – I owe it all to 104.1 CHY FM.”

The John Townsend Classic Golf Classic is named in honour of the station’s founder, the late Salvation Army Officer John Townsend, who saw the need for suitable opportunities and activities to help develop life skills and engagement for regional youth and give them a voice in their community.

Places are limited, and there are only a few spots left for businesses or golf groups to get involved.

There is a range of registration levels – many come with sponsorship (advertising) packages. “So get your team of four together and sign up,” said Angie.

For further information and to sign up, send an email to [email protected]

By Andrea FERRARI