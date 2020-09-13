Youth football on the rise on the Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The weather wreaked havoc on senior football over the weekend but the juniors shone brightly.



We caught up with Brett Hodgekiss, Head of Coaching at Coffs United who gave us some insights into junior football in the area.

“We weren’t sure if the season would go ahead at all because of Covid but we are chuffed it did.

“We’ve increased our numbers by over 10% and it’s two key areas which have generated this.

“The under 7’s have over 70 kids and they kick off at 9am every Saturday.

“This age group is all about having fun and building confidence and you can see from the smiles how much they enjoy it.”

Mr Hodgekiss said that female football was showing particularly impressive growth in the area.

“The other growth area is junior girls who have doubled their numbers over the last two years.

“We had so many girls applying for the under 14’s we formed another team and also have girls teams in the 8’s, 10’s and 12’s for the first time in club’s history.

“With the women’s World cup coming to Australia in 2023 it’s a great time to be playing the game,” said Mr Hodgekiss.

By David WIGLEY