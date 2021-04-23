Youth Homelessness Matters Day, as part of Youth Week, highlights widespread accommodation challenges

0 SHARES Share Tweet

YOUTH Homelessness Matters Day installation in Coffs‘ City Square was held on Wednesday 21 April.

The purpose was to raise awareness and public discussion about youth homelessness in order to develop sustainable and innovative solutions to support the needs and dreams of young people experiencing homelessness.

The challenges facing young people as they seek to establish themselves in the housing market have increased significantly over recent years.

Bruce Edwards, Team Leader at Groundworks Youth and Family Hub said, “A ‘Rental Affordability Snapshot’ by Anglicare in 2020 found that Australia wide only four out of 77,000 rental properties available were affordable to someone on Youth Allowance.”

Affordability is not the only issue.

With fifteen-30 year old people regularly attending rental property viewings across the region, availability is a significant challenge.

In this market, applications by young people with little or no rental history and lower incomes are often passed over unless a Real Estate agent is willing to advocate to a landlord to give them a go.

Many young people who find themselves at risk of homelessness also experience mental health issues, exacerbated by anxiety about their living situation.

Employment is harder to gain, and sustain, when housing is insecure.

Students, single mums, young people leaving domestic and family violence living in our community are finding it difficult to secure a roof over their heads today.

For one local Youth Housing Support Service, almost one in two of current participants are Indigenous young people.

Momentum Youth Housing and Wesley Youth Accommodation Services both support these young people as they seek to navigate the challenges of homelessness and access safe and stable long-term housing.

With case management, life skills development, information, advice and advocacy, and coordinated access to the Rent Choice Youth subsidy facilitated by Mission Australia Housing which increases young people’s capacity to afford private rental, they strive to see young people successfully establish themselves in the private rental market, and build a good rental history for their long term housing needs.

By Andrea FERRARI