Youth-led arts project ‘All One Under the Sun’ launches at the Jetty Theatre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE youth-led, arts-based ‘All One Under the Sun’ (AOUTS) project launches its campaign at the Jetty Theatre in Coffs Harbour on Monday, 11 April 2022 at 6pm.

Currently running in the Coffs Harbour LGA on Gumbaynggirr Country, the AOUTS program is an antidote to racism; promoting inclusion, belonging, connection and education.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Through arts-based activities, anti-racism training and youth action, AOUTS seeks to build resilience in the whole community to stand with young people against fear, hate and division, and to develop the capacity in all of us to be allies to those experiencing racism.

The result is an amazingly uplifting, yet still gutsy and thought-provoking, song and film clip.

Across five languages, it’s a celebration of cross-cultural Coffs Harbour.

It’s a vision shared by young people from multicultural, First Nations and mainstream backgrounds, working together to be the change they want to see in their community and lives.

Through outreach workshops in local schools and a call-out for local musicians, the AOUTS song for 2022 was written by young people aged 13-24, in collaboration with local music production company, Grow the Music.

Gumbaynggirr cultural educator and artist Troy Robinson, Syrian born singer and bouzouki player Ali Hasan, and First Nations hip hop artist Tory Paasi have also collaborated in writing the song, and will perform alongside the live ensemble of talented young musicians at the Jetty Theatre.

More than 70 young people and community members have been part of creating the film clip with Bathtime Productions, who are also working on a two-part documentary about the project.

The documentary follows the development of the project and showcases the dynamic coming together of young musicians from different backgrounds, alongside lived experiences of racism and discrimination that can particularly impact those from First Nations, refugee and migrant backgrounds.

The resounding message is that we are stronger together, and that connection and inclusion are the key mitigating factors in addressing fear, hate and division.

“All One Under the Sun captures the essence of community spirit and highlights how important music is in our diverse society,” said Leevon Young, a participant of the project.

After the launch of All One Under the Sun at The Jetty Theatre, the song will be available to download on Spotify and iTunes with the film clip available from 12 April on YouTube and the AOUTS website at www.alloneunderthesun.com.au.

Also, keep an eye out for the massive family-friendly whole-of-community All One Under the Sun Festival on Sunday, 29 May, to be held at the Coffs Harbour Botanic Gardens in collaboration with Coffs Harbour City Council.

AOUTS organisers invite all community members to join in as Coffs Harbour celebrates everyone’s journey to calling this beautiful place home.

There will be loads of free, fun activities, live entertainment and amazing food from around the world.

By Andrea FERRARI