Youth Mobile Cafe set to reopen at Nambucca Youthie on Friday 11 June

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FROM 11:30-2:30 on Friday 11 June the Youth Mobile Cafe will open for business at the Nambucca Valley Youth Services Centre.

The Mobile Cafe is an important ‘real-life’ training situation for, “Youth to learn a range of hospitality and business skills in a safe setting,” said Board member Deidre Bear.

The six youth involved in this first exciting opening of the Youth Mobile Cafe have been receiving training in the lead up to the cafe being operational again.

Friday will be a great opportunity for community members to see the Cafe in operation and to support an important local not-for-profit, volunteer run Centre that is striving to ensure there are support services available for youth in Nambucca Valley.

The Mobile Cafe is available to operate at community events, and the Nambucca Youthie encourages any interested groups to make contact and support this important initiative.

Any youth who are interested in joining the team are encouraged to make contact with the team at the Youthie.

The Youthie is located at 48 Ridge St, Nambucca Heads.

Contact 6568 7777 for more information.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN