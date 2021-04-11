Youth Week invites youngsters in to a variety of free arts, workshops and recognition awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAB your spot for Coffs Coast Youth Week activities 16 – 24 April during the upcoming school holidays.

Here’s a few to consider.

All One Under the Sun

Building resilience in young people to stand up against racism is the key aim of a workshop series by Blue Sky Community Services.

Partnering with headspace Coffs Harbour, Coffs Harbour LALC, CHCC and STARTTS, Blue Sky has an event over two days.

All One Under the Sun free school holiday workshops are for young people who want to make a difference around racism.

The program invites young people from diverse backgrounds to build resilience to stand up against racism, using a platform of youth-led arts-based messaging, community volunteer engagement activities and community events.

Workshops will be led by local professional artists in music, dance, theatre and visual arts.

To register for ‘All One Under the Sun’, go to: https://bluesky.org.au/training-events/.

For more information and to book your free space, call Naomi 0427 037 558 or Dianne 0477 348 969

The Blue Tree Project

The Blue Tree Project is an initiative with a tragic backstory.

In 2018, Jayden Whyte, 29, from Mukinbudin (WA) painted a dead tree on his family farm a bright shade of blue.

Suffering from mental health issues, just a few months later Jayden ended his life after desperately seeking medical help.

The blue tree has since become a symbol of hope.

During Youth Week Blue Sky is promoting the Blue Tree project.

Zena Keidge at Blue Sky said, “By spreading the paint and spreading the message that ‘it’s OK to not be OK’, we can help break down the stigma that’s still attached to mental health.

“We are encouraging all High Schools and community groups across the Coffs Coast to get involved and make your own Blue Tree out of any media you like.

“We will reveal your Blue Tree creations during the Youth Week closing event.”

For further information or to register please contact Zena on 5632 4020 or zenakeidge@bluesky.org.au

Coffs Coast Talent Thrash

Coffs Coast Talent Thrash is calling for performers aged 12-25 years: singing, dancing, juggling, stand up comedy, magic, whatever your talent.

Coffs Coast Talent Thrash is an opportunity to celebrate the many and varied talents of our local young people and is organised by Blue Sky Groundworks Youth & Family Hub and headspace Coffs Harbour, with the support of other local youth services.

See below for entry and info details.

The Coffs Harbour Youth Awards

The Coffs Harbour Youth Awards is another initiative of Blue Sky Community Services’ Groundworks Youth & Family Hub.

This is a celebratory opportunity for young people to be publicly acknowledged for the many positive contributions they make to our community.

The Awards also enable young people and peers to recognise and publicly thank youth workers, coaches, teachers or any other professionals who have supported or inspired young people to make a positive difference in their lives.

For more information & to register for these events, see: https://bluesky.org.au/services/groundworks/.

By Andrea FERRARI