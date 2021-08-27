Youths called to get creative and enter Nextwave Film Competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Coast’s Screenwave International Film Festival (SWIFF) is looking for the next wave of young filmmakers.

Entries are now open for the 7th annual Nextwave Youth Film Competition, Australia’s largest regional youth short film competition, for those aged between ten and 25 years.

All entries must creatively include the 2021 unique theme ‘pineapple’ somewhere in the film, must be no longer than five minutes in length and must have been made after 1 January 2021.

All key roles such as director, producer, writer, cinematographer, editor and actor must be performed by those aged between ten and 25.

Short films can range from a variety of genres including comedies, dramas, thrillers, science fiction, animation, documentary and personal essays.

Awesome awards and prizes will be up for grabs for winning entries as well as a chance to have your film premiere at SWIFF 2022 on the Coffs Coast.

Lucky creatives will also have the opportunity for their films to screen at venues across Australia for Youth Week in April 2022.

Film entries will be placed in age categories of 10-14 years, 15-17 years or 18-25 years.

Finalists will be shortlisted before eventual winners will be chosen from each category.

Entry to the youth film competition is free and the final date for entries is Tuesday 12 October.

For full terms and conditions, visit www.nextwavefilm.com.au.