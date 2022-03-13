Yt DiNGO brings new feels to Bellingen with immersive show

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Yt DiNGO aka Travers Ross has created a Block Party x immersive theatre show experience and is launching it in Gumbaynggirr.

The show is planned “with a carefully selected pack of humble hard working professional musicians, dancers and performers”, Trav told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

While the audience is dancing to original Yt DiNGO tunes, “expect the unexpected with moments out of the ordinary at a live music gig”, said Trav.

“Yep, we’ve been bored of the norm and are coming out with our feels for the new.

“What a relief …with restrictions coming to an end for us, it feels as if I can breathe again being able to give back to the world with my trade.

“For me it happens to be through music, dance and whatever else comes to me to express for the people to experience.

“I say this on a day when the Coffs Coast floods are emerging, and I was planning to spend the day doing a poster drop for the upcoming show.

“But walking around Bellingen might be a bit hard to do today, so I’ll share with you guys some thoughts on the past months locked away from my business, my creative craft.

“Without art and culture what is life?

“Being an experienced performing artist, I have learnt to be satisfied with what I have and how I can create simply from that.

“Being bored is one of the key cures for creator’s block, so my life hasn’t changed that much.

“I have gratitude, I have my art, meditation, my partner and pooch.

“I have practices for mental health and spirituality, band mates, dancers to jam with, Gumbaynggirr language and Country to learn, waves to surf and roller skates to skate with.

“What has changed is feeling the pressure of a job to be finished, a gift to be wrapped for the people and being able to bring people together on the level I trained for.

“The thing I love doing most, that gives back not only financially but on all levels, I went from full time to just getting three directing jobs in the past eighteen or so months.

“We also did a banging show out in Bellingen for which I am so lucky that so many came to join my taster.

“I can only imagine how hectic our show is gonna go in March.

“I am so ready to take you on a real music, dance and all-round experience.

“Come along and be a part of this new experience we’re bringing to Gumbaynggirr.”

The Bellingen Showgrounds Pavilion will open its doors at 8pm on Friday 25 March.

YtDingo plans a show in Coffs in April.

Check details at https://www.ytdingo.com/shows.

By Andrea FERRARI