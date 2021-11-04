Zonta makes and donates toiletry bags to homeless women

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ZONTA Club of Coffs Harbour members came together recently to assemble an initial 50 toiletry bags to support women experiencing homelessness.

The bags are being distributed through Pete’s Place Drop-In Centre at the Coffs Harbour Community Village.



Email us – [email protected]

“Even in COVID times, the energetic members of the Zonta Club of Coffs Harbour Inc. are continuing to develop new projects,” Michelle Williams, Club President, told News Of The Area.

“The decision to make up the toiletry bags came after Anna Scott, Co-ordinator at Pete’s Place, spoke to us about the needs of the homeless women at the drop-in centre.

“We were also inspired by a number of other Zonta clubs doing toiletry bags as one of their club’s projects.”

Zonta Coffs Harbour’s ultimate goal is to provide 1,000 toiletry bags over the course of the next 12 months.

Bags will be sewn through the assistance of women inmates at the Clarence Correctional Centre.

“The initial bag assembly would not have happened without the support of Theresa Peppernell (Days for Girls) who generously supplied Zonta with colourful cloth bags; toothbrushes and toothpaste were from The Dental Centre and Ethical Dental and Orthodontics, and toiletry items from DWS Coffs (Direct Wholesale Services).

“We are also indebted to community members who collected hospitality items for us during their travels.”

Each bag contains shampoo, shower gel, body lotion, toothbrush, toothpaste, toothbrush holder and a sponge.

Michelle has issued a call to the local Coffs community, “If you’re able to supply toiletry items, or have some spare time to help Zonta assemble the bags, please contact the club through the Zonta Coffs Harbour Facebook page, email [email protected], or call Jenny on 0411 463 592.”

The Zonta Club of Coffs Harbour meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 5.30pm.

“We welcome visitors and are keen to have new members.”

Zonta works to advance the professional and economic status of women, advance the legal status of women and improve the health/wellbeing status of women.

By Andrea FERRARI