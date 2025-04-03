1/20 Tunis St, Laurieton is on the market with Beachscape Property



1/20 Tunis St, Laurieton

2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car

Price: $695,000

STYLE and sophistication defines this upscale two bedroom villa, which has been renovated and remodelled to a very high standard by a local master builder.

The façade from the street is welcoming and inviting while indoors boasts a neutral and natural colour palette, incorporating modern on-trend design and quality materials.

Situated overlooking nature reserve, with a treetop visa outlook and no opposite neighbours, with all the convenience of Laurieton CBD and shopping centre just an 180 metres walk.

The contemporary design boasts stylish simplicity with an abundance of natural light flooding the open plan living zones, while the floorplan provides seamless indoor-outdoor living with direct access to the courtyard from both the master bedroom and the living area.

Step inside your brand new gourmet kitchen to find stone benchtops, sleek subway tiles, breakfast bar and plenty of storage and bench space, with new stainless steel appliances.

The home features a new and luxurious bathroom, showcasing a freestanding bath, rain shower head, wall hung vanity, shower niche and a skylight, offering an all-round resort style feel.

The additional powder room boasts the same luxe look and feel, with floor to ceiling wall tiles in the vanity niche and matching wall-hung vanity and mirror.

Whilst a laundry isn’t usually something to boast about, you will want to spend time in this one, with matching stone benchtops and subway tiles providing continuity and integration to the sleek kitchen.

Other features include new hybrid timber flooring and carpets, new blinds and window furnishings, modern downlights, quality fittings and tapware, ceiling fan and reverse cycle air conditioner.

Setting a new benchmark for low maintenance living with everything having been done, this property is eagerly awaiting its new owners.

Call Debbi on 0435 677 256 to arrange inspection.