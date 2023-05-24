1/21 Wirrabilla Close, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

Address: 1/21 Wirrabilla Close, Toormina NSW 2452

Price: $445,000

Beds: 2, Bath: 1, Car: 1

THIS two-bedroom town house is set in a pet friendly complex of four and is ideally located close to Boambee Bay and you simply walk across the road to enjoy all that Toormina Centro has to offer.

Moving into the property you will be impressed by the light filled open plan air-conditioned living area, and the beautiful timber staircase that is a stunning feature to the home.

Flowing on from the living area is the renovated kitchen with stylish silver glass splashback, electric oven and cooktop, plus the storage saving pull out pantry.

To the right of the kitchen, is the spacious laundry, that offers storage space and also has enough room to add a WC to facilitate downstairs living.

Upstairs you will find the two bedrooms, both with built in robes.

The main enjoys its own balcony, allowing lots of light into the bedroom as well as beautiful breezes during the summer months.

Adjacent is the tastefully renovated bathroom which completes the top level.

The townhouse also has the bonus of a fully fenced courtyard that is an ideal spot to enjoy a morning coffee or afternoon drink in private.

There is also a retractable clothesline and blind that extends over the area providing shade to the courtyard when required.

For parking there is a carport with a secure storage room which is situated right next to the home and there is an allocated visitor parking positioned at the side of the property.

The town house is ready for you to move straight in or rent out to tenants with an estimated rental return of $440-$460 per week.

Agent: Chris Hines and Kim McGinty

Mobile: 0439 667 719 (Chris) and 0432 953 796 (Kim).