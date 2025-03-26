1/39 Antigua Avenue, Lake Cathie is on the market with Lake Cathie Bonny Hills Real Estate



1/39 Antigua Avenue, Lake Cathie

DOWNSIZING?

Check out this light-filled free-standing home, ready to move in.

An opportunity for a chic coastal lifestyle, nestled in the perfect location across the street from Lake Cathie medical centre, 400 metres to beautiful Rainbow Beach and short drive to Woolworths shopping centre and walking distance to the future village centre inside Rainbow Beach estate.

The house is part of a small development of nine properties in total.

Number one is located at the front of the block, with easy access in and out.

You will find an open plan living, kitchen and dining area, which opens up to a covered, private and secure outdoor courtyard with low maintenance established landscaped gardens.

Down the hallway are two bedrooms.

The master features a walk-in robe and ensuite.

Quality inclusions include a Quantum Quartz stone kitchen benchtop, modern bathrooms, plantation shutters, air conditioning, ceiling fans, timber look flooring, and a modern coastal inspired colour palette throughout.

Extra high ceilings maximise the feeling of space and natural light.

The property features a single lock up garage with automatic roller door and internal access.

Contact Debbi Phillips on 0435 677 256 to arrange inspection.

