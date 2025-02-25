1 Cooma Street, Tea Gardens is on the market with First National Hawks Nest



1 Cooma Street, Tea Gardens

Price: $595,000

NESTLED in the tranquil “Lime Kilns” subdivision of Tea Gardens, this charming house at 1 Cooma Street offers a splendid opportunity for first home buyers, astute investors, and visionary redevelopers.

This residence sits on a low maintenance sized plot of 347 square metres and is only a mere 100 metres from the serene Myall River.

The home itself features two spacious bedrooms, ensuring ample space for rest and relaxation.

The open-plan lounge, TV, and kitchen area provide a contemporary feel and a perfect setting for gatherings, while a separate dining area allows for formal meal occasions.

Convenience is also thought of, with an extra toilet located in the laundry.

With a single carport included this property blends functionality with potential.

Whether you’re looking to step onto the property ladder, seeking a profitable investment, or aiming to redevelop, this house is an opportunity not to be missed on the Mid Coast of New South Wales.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200 or 02 4997 0262 today to arrange a private inspection of this well positioned property.

Inspections are by appointment only.

