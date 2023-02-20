1 Mahogany Drive, Gloucester is on the market with R & R Property

1 Mahogany Drive, Gloucester

Sensational Semi-Rural

Price: $995,000 – Partial WIWO

4 beds, 2 bath plus granny flat

BLENDING beautifully with its surroundings and on a picture-perfect one-acre (approximately) parcel in one of the area’s most sought-after locations, this semi-rural wonderland offers an enviable family lifestyle on the outskirts of the town of Gloucester.

Impressive in its design with the finest of fixtures and fittings, this beautiful home will continue to excite with its established gardens, fabulous enclosed alfresco and a fully self contained granny flat.

The heart of the home is a stunning well-equipped gourmet chef’s kitchen with 40mm Caesar stone bench-tops and an abundance of storage.

The kitchen flows seamlessly into the light-filled living and dining domain where glass sliding doors allow for an effortless transition to the sprawling alfresco terrace.

Conveniently attached to the main house the comfortably sized, self contained granny flat, ideal for teenage/in-law accommodation or AirBnb, enjoys air conditioning and prestigious views of the backyard.

The surrounding grounds are cleverly constructed for low maintenance but easy on the eye and well maintained!

Encompassing a three-bay machinery shed, a combined total of 15,000L in water tank storage, new pumps, a delightful gravelled sitting/bonfire area, and plenty of lush level lawn for your kids and furry friends to run and play!

This blue-ribbon location enjoys a peaceful sleepiness yet provides outstanding convenience – close to shops and schools and Gloucester’s bustling town centre.

Enjoy a multitude of recreational adventures, entertain all year round or simply relax and enjoy the serenity.

For further information please contact Denise on 0414 725 482.