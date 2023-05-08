10 Admiralty Avenue, Tea Gardens is on the market with Century 21 COASTAL Properties

10 Admiralty Avenue, Tea Gardens

495 sqm/3 bedrooms/1.5 bathrooms/2 garage

SITUATED at the end of a cul-de-sac for great privacy is this move-in-ready home.

Located in the highly sought after Myall Quays Estate, this home is close to the Myall River promenade – so park the car and walk to the cafes, restaurants, the pub, shopping centre and medical facilities.

Or just enjoy a morning walk along the river before grabbing a takeaway coffee.

This home will suit anyone looking for a low maintenance property coupled with an easy-flow floor plan and plenty of outdoor spaces to enjoy – there’s even a vegetable garden for home grown supplies.

This is an open plan design that captures plenty of light, with designated spaces for dining, a lounge, and a generous kitchen with breakfast bar; while the sunroom is an outstanding place for a morning coffee or the perfect place to kick back and read your favourite book.

In addition there is an enormous screened in outdoor ‘paradise room,’ and a double garage with Drive through.

Features are:

* Single level brick and tile dwelling

* Front covered porch and verandah

* Three bedrooms, Master with walk through robe and access to the bathroom

* Oversized outdoor entertaining area that is fully screened

* Large kitchen with walk in pantry and Bosch dishwasher

* Ducted air conditioning and ceiling fans

* Double garage with auto roller doors and drive through

* Powder room off garage is second WC option

* Solar panels plus solar hot water

If quality housing in an ideal location, and a private setting is what you are after, then book a viewing as soon as possible.

Contact Ivy Stevenson on 0432705766.