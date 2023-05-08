10 Admiralty Avenue, Tea Gardens is on the market with Century 21 COASTAL Properties Myall Coast Property Port Stephens Property Property Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 9, 2023 10 Admiralty Avenue, Tea Gardens 495 sqm/3 bedrooms/1.5 bathrooms/2 garage SITUATED at the end of a cul-de-sac for great privacy is this move-in-ready home. Located in the highly sought after Myall Quays Estate, this home is close to the Myall River promenade – so park the car and walk to the cafes, restaurants, the pub, shopping centre and medical facilities. Or just enjoy a morning walk along the river before grabbing a takeaway coffee. This home will suit anyone looking for a low maintenance property coupled with an easy-flow floor plan and plenty of outdoor spaces to enjoy – there’s even a vegetable garden for home grown supplies. This is an open plan design that captures plenty of light, with designated spaces for dining, a lounge, and a generous kitchen with breakfast bar; while the sunroom is an outstanding place for a morning coffee or the perfect place to kick back and read your favourite book. In addition there is an enormous screened in outdoor ‘paradise room,’ and a double garage with Drive through. Features are: * Single level brick and tile dwelling * Front covered porch and verandah * Three bedrooms, Master with walk through robe and access to the bathroom * Oversized outdoor entertaining area that is fully screened * Large kitchen with walk in pantry and Bosch dishwasher * Ducted air conditioning and ceiling fans * Double garage with auto roller doors and drive through * Powder room off garage is second WC option * Solar panels plus solar hot water If quality housing in an ideal location, and a private setting is what you are after, then book a viewing as soon as possible. Contact Ivy Stevenson on 0432705766.