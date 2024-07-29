10 Corella Close, Salamander Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



10 Corella Close, Salamander Bay

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car

Price: $975,000

WELCOME to this stunning two-story family home tucked away on peaceful Corella Close in Salamander Bay.

Crafted with families in mind, this residence boasts multiple living areas on each level, seamlessly blending comfort, functionality, and style.

Enter into the welcoming downstairs space, boasting an expansive open-plan design enhanced by elegant porcelain floor tiles.

The modern kitchen is outfitted with a gas cooktop, range hood, and dishwasher, seamlessly integrated with views of the outdoor entertainment area, perfect for hosting weekend BBQ gatherings.

The truly impressive outdoor space features tiled flooring and complemented by a ceiling fan, ensuring comfort and enjoyment regardless of the season.

Convenience is paramount with an additional toilet downstairs and a spacious double lock-up garage, catering to every aspect of modern family living.

The master bedroom boasts a spacious walk-in robe and a beautifully appointed ensuite. Upstairs, discover three more bedrooms with built-in robes, ceiling fans, and elegant shutters throughout.

An additional living space upstairs provides the perfect retreat for the entire family.

This residence is thoughtfully equipped with LED lighting, split system air conditioning, and is situated on a tranquil street close to amenities.

With its modern comforts, versatile living spaces, and prime location, this property offers the epitome of family lifestyle.

To arrange your private viewing please call Nelson Bay Real Estate on 02 49 812655, open seven days.