10 Koonwarra Drive, Hawks Nest is on the market with First National Hawks Nest



10 Koonwarra Drive, Hawks Nest

Price: $2,250,000

NESTLED in the tranquil enclave of “Swan Bay” in Hawks Nest, 10 Koonwarra Drive stands as a majestic seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home, offering a unique blend of luxury and serenity.

Perfectly positioned with views stretching over the reserve to the glistening Myall River, this palatial property boasts an impressive land size of 744 square metres with surprisingly low maintenance.

Tailored for those seeking a holiday escape, a permanent residence, or a savvy investment, this exquisite house caters to a variety of lifestyle needs. The residence features an indulgent swim spa, perfect for relaxation or entertainment.

Parking is a breeze with a secure double lock-up garage and an expansive carport, accommodating up to four vehicles.

The upper level reveals a grand balcony, providing an idyllic vantage point for soaking in the natural beauty of the surroundings.

The local area is a paradise for water enthusiasts – ideal for kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and navigating the waters in a small tinny.

For larger vessels like trailer boats and jet skis, nearby boat ramps facilitate access to aquatic adventures.

Just a two to 2.5-hour drive north of Sydney on the M1, this Hawks Nest gem is an accessible retreat from the urban hustle.

Embrace the peacefulness of this quiet neighbourhood and make 10 Koonwarra Drive your personal haven.

Viewings are strictly by appointment.

Contact John Rumble (0425 289 200) to schedule your private inspection today and step closer to owning a slice of this coastal idyll.

