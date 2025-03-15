10 Unique Close, Camden Head is on the market with Professionals Laurieton



10 Unique Close, Camden Head

PROFESSIONALS Laurieton presents an exceptional opportunity in one of Camden Head’s most sought-after locations.

This long-established residence, while in original condition, has been well maintained, offering a solid foundation for its next owner.

Positioned at the top end of a quiet, elevated cul-de-sac, this home is just 150 metres from the headland reserve.

It is ready to be occupied immediately, yet provides a blank canvas for those looking to modernize and add their personal touch.

Set over two levels, the home boasts three bedrooms, a three-way bathroom, a functional kitchen, and spacious living areas upstairs.

A full-width northwest-facing verandah at the rear offers a peaceful setting, with glimpses of the lake and a stunning North Brother Mountain backdrop.

Downstairs, the property offers immense potential, featuring two generous living areas, a bedroom space, self-contained bathroom facilities, and a small outdoor porch.

With the ability to reconfigure this level into a fully self-contained space, the home is perfect for multi-generational living or rental income opportunities.

Situated on a 659m² block, there is plenty of room to extend or enhance the property to suit your needs.

And with the security of a headland location, once you secure this home, it’s yours to enjoy for as long as you wish.

With a recent price reduction, now is the time to make your move on this rare Camden Head offering.

For more information or to arrange an inspection, contact Mark Whatson from Professionals Laurieton on 0418 652 213.

