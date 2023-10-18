100 Jordans Way, Korora is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

Address: 100 Jordans Way, Korora

Price: $1,795,000

Beds: 5, Bath: 4, Car: 6

Land size: 1.79 hectares (approx)

NESTLED on an expansive 1.79-hectare plot, this high-set home offers a truly exceptional coastal living experience, boasting breathtaking ocean vistas that will leave you in awe.

Prepare to be captivated by the beauty of the surrounding landscape as you step foot onto this remarkable property.

The main home, tastefully renovated with coastal tones, spans three levels, providing ample space for relaxation and entertainment.

The main bedroom embodies luxury, featuring a spacious walk-in robe, an elegant ensuite, and a private balcony offering panoramic ocean views.

Two additional generously sized bedrooms, complete with built-in robes, are serviced by a beautifully renovated bathroom.

Adding to the allure, a separate studio apartment awaits, boasting its own cozy fireplace, well-equipped kitchen, and a bathroom that showcases stunning hinterland views.

Additionally, a self-contained granny flat area beneath the main home provides versatile living options for extended family or guests.

For car enthusiasts or those with a penchant for hobbies, a large garage/workshop awaits, offering ample space to house up to six vehicles.

This versatile space ensures that all your storage and workshop needs are met.

Indulge in the serenity of coastal living whilst relishing the privacy and tranquility afforded by this vast property.

Don’t miss the opportunity to call this coastal paradise your own and experience the magic of waking up to extraordinary ocean vistas every day.

Inspections by appointment.

Agent: Chris Hines (0439 667 719) and Kim McGinty (0432 953 796).