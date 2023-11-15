100 years of Legacy commemorated at Nelson Bay

BEFORE those gathered at Saturday’s Nelson Bay Remembrance Day service, Port Stephens Legacy members unveiled a commemorative plaque celebrating 100 years of the organisation.

For the past century Legacy has supported the widows and children of Australia’s servicemen and women.



Legacy was formed in 1923 by a group of retired ex-servicemen from World War 1.

“They believed there was a need to look after the widows and children of servicemen who lost their lives on duty for their country and for the last 100 years thousands of dependents have been supported across Australia,” Legatee Doug Jacka told News Of The Area.

The plaque unveiling took place just before the Remembrance Day Service at Nelson Bay’s Apex Park.

“Our Chair Carol Selkirk, ex-Vietnam veteran Brian Armstrong and Legatees were proud to be in attendance,” he said.

Legacy provides essential social, financial and developmental support that families depend upon each day, and works every day with veterans’ families experiencing grief, loss and hardship.

Legacy provides support to the partners and children of those fallen or injured in service to their country and are facing social and financial distress.

Ron came into Legacy’s care as a child when his father Ronald James Barassi was killed in action at Tobruk in 1941.

Ron’s father was the first VFL footballer killed in World War II.

Only five years old at the time, Ron later rose to be a star footballer for the Melbourne Football Club like his father.

Legacy assisted with his education and health expenses and supported him in attending youth camps and other recreational activities.

Ron was forever grateful for Legacy’s support to him and his mother Elza.

He generously used his well-respected status and network to promote the important work of Legacy as an ambassador throughout his life.

By Marian SAMPSON