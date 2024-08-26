101a Tallean Road, Nelson Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay and Tilligerry Real Estate



101a Tallean Road, Nelson Bay

New price: $439,000



THIS exceptional vacant lot offers a flat, prime building parcel perfect for your dream home (subject to council approval).

Perched atop a scenic hill, you’ll enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding hinterland, providing a stunning natural backdrop for your future oasis.

Embrace the tranquillity and privacy this land affords, as it backs onto lush bush-land, creating a serene environment.

Not too far away you’ll find the local bowling club and marina, perfect for socialising and recreational activities.

Plus, the Nelson Bay town centre is only 1.5 kilometres away, seamlessly blending peaceful living with convenient access to shops, schools, and parks.

Thoughtfully designed house plans are able to be viewed, prioritising the northern orientation, maximising sunlight and natural breezes – ideal for sustainable living.

There certainly is ample space to create a home that reflects your vision or an attractive investment property.

Nelson Bay is celebrated for its vibrant community and stunning landscapes, making it an ideal choice for first-time buyers and savvy investors.

This unique parcel ticks all the boxes for affordability, convenience, and lifestyle.

Contact Nelson Bay and Tilligerry Real Estate on 02 49 812655 seven days.