104.1 CHYFM offer school holiday radio workshops

YOUNGSTERS in school years 7 to 12 can dip their toes into the world of broadcasting through 104.1 CHYFM Coffs Harbour Youth Community Radio’s July holiday workshops.

Station Manager Angie Vaughan has curated two, five-day On-Air Presenter Workshops taking place at the CHYFM studio in July.

The workshops are industry-based and delivered by industry professionals with vast broadcasting experience.

The On-Air Presenter course covers the topics of ‘Your voice and how to use it’, ‘Content creation’, ‘Studio operation’, ‘Interview techniques’ and ‘Program production and development’.

“104.1 CHYFM wants more young voices on-air and making their mark in this fantastic industry,” Angie Vaughan told News Of The Area.

“If you enjoy meeting and talking with interesting people, love music and want to be a voice in the community, this workshop will give you all the skills and confidence to do so.”

104.1 CHYFM also offers ongoing mentoring through program development, skills diversification and real broadcasting opportunities.”

The station’s industry-standard broadcast studios use the same digital equipment and broadcast playout system as Austereo and NOVA, so on-air presenters get real-life experience, and the opportunities are endless.

“104.1 CHYFM is real radio with listeners locally, nationally and internationally,” Angie said.

A number of 104.1 CHYFM on-air presenters have gone on to exciting media careers, including Matt DeGroot (NOVA 96.9 Sydney newsreader), Alison Paul (NBN News) and Claire Simmonds (Channel 7, Coffs Harbour).

Places are limited to ensure all participants receive exceptional professional training and mentoring and are “performance ready” and confident to get behind the mic.

The course costs $250.00 and Creative Kids vouchers are accepted.

“104.1 CHYFM is a registered NFP charity and all money raised goes straight back into the station for operational costs, system upgrades and program development and delivery,” said Angie.

For more information and to book your spot, call 02 6651 1104 or email info@chyfm.org.au

The training will take place at the Station’s studios at the Cruickshank Centre, 30 Orlando St, Coffs Harbour on Monday 3 to Friday 7 July from 10am to 3pm and Monday 10 to Friday 14 July from 10am to 3pm.

By Andrea FERRARI