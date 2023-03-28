11 Mirreen Street, Hawks Nest is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate Myall Coast Property Property Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - March 28, 2023 11 Mirreen Street, Hawks Nest Contact agent A RARE find – two homes on a large, level, 980sqm block with no strata title. Perfectly positioned between both beaches and the iconic Myall River nearby, and only a short 350m walk to the shops, this unique property has so many possibilities. Rent one house and live in the other/use it for family holidays, rent out both houses for a double income stream or have the whole lot for yourself! The choice is yours. Please note: The front home is currently leased with a long term tenant on a fixed term lease. Opportunities like this don’t come along very often and will suit a lot of buyers to the area. Contact the agent today to arrange a private inspection. Inspections are by appointment only. Call John Rumble on 0425 289 200.