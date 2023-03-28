11 Mirreen Street, Hawks Nest is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

11 Mirreen Street, Hawks Nest

A RARE find – two homes on a large, level, 980sqm block with no strata title.

Perfectly positioned between both beaches and the iconic Myall River nearby, and only a short 350m walk to the shops, this unique property has so many possibilities.

Rent one house and live in the other/use it for family holidays, rent out both houses for a double income stream or have the whole lot for yourself!

The choice is yours.

Please note: The front home is currently leased with a long term tenant on a fixed term lease.

Opportunities like this don’t come along very often and will suit a lot of buyers to the area.

