111A Myall Street, Tea Gardens is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate Myall Coast

News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 6, 2023

111A Myall Street, Tea Gardens

Price: $649,000

TUCKED away on a private battle axe block is this modern two bedroom, two bathroom home in Tea Gardens.

Only seven years old, boasting a tandem carport, garden shed and converted garage to sleepout, this picture-perfect home is ready for the first home buyer, retiree or investor.

Other features of this property include a second toilet in the laundry, easy care gardens, extra shower and toilet in the garage, spacious bedrooms and an open plan kitchen/living/dining area.

With very low maintenance and not a thing to do, this property is ready for its new owners to call it home.

Contact today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.