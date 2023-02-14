112/88 Holdom Road, Karuah is on the market with R and R Property

112/88 Holdom Road, Karuah

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Price: $199,000 – $215,000

WAKE to that holiday feeling, everyday!

Located in the superbly presented and managed Karuah Waters Estate, its acres of grassy riverfront are the perfect setting for this delightful, well-presented and maintained Weathertex and iron two-bedroom home.

With the Park catering to the over 50s demographic, the unit is ideal for permanent or holiday living and presents an excellent opportunity to enjoy the glorious Mid North Coast’s envied lifestyle.

And yes, your dog is welcome to join you!

From the wide, palm-lined street, step onto the front verandah and turn the key to your new holiday lifestyle.

This low maintenance home is one of the originals, with carpet to the lounge area and lovely patterned wallpaper throughout the home, reverse-cycle air conditioning and open plan kitchen and dining with gas stove and oven.

The two bedrooms feature carpet and built in robes with a ceiling fan in the main.

The bathroom consists of a shower over bath, and vanity with a separate toilet.

At the rear is a lovely, covered area flowing through to a lovely grassed area with a garden shed.

There is a car carport, mains water, garbage collection, electric hot water, and bottled gas.

It is a short walk to the Karuah River Jetty, great for fishing and boating.

If this sounds appealing, it doesn’t end there, there’s so much more!

For a management fee of $191pw, property owners enjoy full use of the Park’s abundant facilities and activities including a 250m private jetty, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts, games room, outdoor entertainment area, free Wi-Fi, DVD library and storage space for a caravan at $20* per week.

Best of all, the Park is dog-friendly, permitting one dog per household.

With holidaying on home shores, the new normal, plus proximity to Karuah village and the regional hub of Newcastle, never has there been a better opportunity to secure an affordable permanent living or holiday unit in a premier accommodation precinct on the stunning Mid North Coast.

The Park’s friendly, community-focused theme further enhances the property’s appeal.

There has never been a better opportunity to acquire a home-sized unit in a quality accommodation complex.

For more information and to organise an inspection, please contact Emily Abela on 0476 551 276.