115 Promontory Way, North Arm Cove is on the market with Nelson Bay and Tilligerry Real Estate

115 Promontory Way, North Arm Cove

4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 car

DISCOVER the rare chance to own an absolute waterfront property on the stunning Port Stephens waterways.

This exceptional two-storey home, located in the peaceful North Arm Cove, offers breathtaking water views and spacious living across both levels.

The residence features four generously sized bedrooms, three bathrooms, and multiple living areas to accommodate family and guests.

Step out onto the expansive outdoor balcony to take in the mesmerizing views – perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

With soaring ceilings and a captivating outlook, this home is sure to impress.

Don’t miss your opportunity to secure this waterfront gem before it hits the market!

